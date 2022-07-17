Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 million, a PE ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.