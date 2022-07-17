Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) PT Lowered to $195.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s previous close.

ABG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $152.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

ABG opened at $161.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.19. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $146.43 and a 1-year high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.35. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 35.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,599,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 321.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,639,000 after acquiring an additional 188,211 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,621,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,006,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

