Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $152.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.00.
Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 6.8 %
Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $161.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.53. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $146.43 and a 1 year high of $230.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $114,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $133,000.
About Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
