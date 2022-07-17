Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $152.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $161.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.53. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $146.43 and a 1 year high of $230.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.35. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 35.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $114,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $133,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.