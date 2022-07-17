Ascletis Pharma (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Trading Up 12.6%

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Rating) shares were up 12.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 1,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Ascletis Pharma Stock Up 12.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.

About Ascletis Pharma

Ascletis Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. The company offers Ritonavir oral tablet, a pharmacokinetic booster of various oral antiviral drugs targeting viral proteases and a component of the approved oral antiviral drug Paxlovid; ASCLEVIR and GANOVO for the treatment of Hepatitis C virus.

