ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives $105.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASGN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ASGN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

ASGN stock opened at $91.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.78. ASGN has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $131.89.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ASGN will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ASGN by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 18.1% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ASGN by 9.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ASGN by 82.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

