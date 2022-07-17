Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ashford in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Ashford Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AINC opened at $14.20 on Friday. Ashford has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford ( NYSE:AINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.65. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $133.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ashford will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

