Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 18,187 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2022

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $4,323,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,641 shares of company stock worth $1,146,023 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $112.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.49.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.