Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 18,187 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $4,323,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,641 shares of company stock worth $1,146,023 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $112.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.49.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.