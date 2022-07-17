Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $134.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.20. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.