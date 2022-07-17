Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 21,986 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,986 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Impinj worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Impinj by 35.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Impinj alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Impinj Price Performance

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,242 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $80,059.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,564,738.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 497 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $32,041.59. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,534.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,242 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $80,059.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,031 shares in the company, valued at $20,564,738.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,069 shares of company stock valued at $606,135. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.76. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.