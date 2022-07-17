AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a market cap of $88.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.74.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

About AstroNova

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

