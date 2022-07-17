AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a market cap of $88.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.74.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
