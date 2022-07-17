Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Astrotech Price Performance
Astrotech stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Astrotech has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 909.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrotech
About Astrotech
Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astrotech (ASTC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.