Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astrotech Price Performance

Astrotech stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Astrotech has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 909.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrotech

About Astrotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Astrotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.