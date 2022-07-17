Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,614,600 shares, an increase of 147.7% from the June 15th total of 2,266,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Athabasca Oil Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ATHOF opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. Athabasca Oil has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

