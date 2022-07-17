Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,614,600 shares, an increase of 147.7% from the June 15th total of 2,266,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.
Athabasca Oil Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ATHOF opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. Athabasca Oil has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.74.
Athabasca Oil Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Athabasca Oil (ATHOF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.