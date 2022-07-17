Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM stock opened at $188.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The business had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.88.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

