Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.39

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2022

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AIGet Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.39 and traded as low as C$11.14. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.24, with a volume of 122,124 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AI. TD Securities lowered their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price (down from C$14.44) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.38. The stock has a market cap of C$483.29 million and a PE ratio of 11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17, a current ratio of 99.24 and a quick ratio of 99.21.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.38 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0372281 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

