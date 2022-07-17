Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.39

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.39 and traded as low as C$11.14. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.24, with a volume of 122,124 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AI. TD Securities lowered their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price (down from C$14.44) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.38. The stock has a market cap of C$483.29 million and a PE ratio of 11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17, a current ratio of 99.24 and a quick ratio of 99.21.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment ( TSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.38 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0372281 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

