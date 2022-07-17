Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Price Target Cut to €84.00

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($95.00) to €84.00 ($84.00) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aurubis from €87.00 ($87.00) to €81.00 ($81.00) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Aurubis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AIAGY opened at $38.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.96. Aurubis has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $63.50.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

