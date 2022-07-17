Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Short Interest Up 200.5% in June

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a growth of 200.5% from the June 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 707,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

