Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Update

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the June 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Price Performance
Shares of ASTVF opened at $12.10 on Friday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $16.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68.
About Austevoll Seafood ASA
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Austevoll Seafood ASA (ASTVF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.