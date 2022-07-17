Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Update

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the June 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Price Performance

Shares of ASTVF opened at $12.10 on Friday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $16.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68.

About Austevoll Seafood ASA

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

