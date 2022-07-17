Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1,755.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $31,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

Shares of ADP opened at $214.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.82. The stock has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

