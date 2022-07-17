Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LCID shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 34.17.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of LCID opened at 19.68 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of 13.25 and a 52-week high of 57.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by 0.25. The business had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 55.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

