Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $691,000 Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ABB by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,173,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,836,000 after purchasing an additional 324,811 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,380,000 after purchasing an additional 716,706 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ABB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,518,000 after purchasing an additional 96,369 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,743,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,557,000 after purchasing an additional 201,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.75%.

ABB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.37.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

