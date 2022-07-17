Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 262.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,092 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13.

