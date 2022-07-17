Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 446 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOR. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of AOR opened at $47.76 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.11.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

