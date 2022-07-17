Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,777 Shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBD. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 137.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBD opened at $23.48 on Friday. Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $27.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29.

