Avitas Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,089 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.7% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $532,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 87,603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,904,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.82.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $157.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.20 and a 200 day moving average of $215.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $394.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

