B. Riley Comments on iHeartMedia, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iHeartMedia in a report released on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for iHeartMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

IHRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on iHeartMedia from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded iHeartMedia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

iHeartMedia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $6.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a market cap of $981.27 million, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $27.62.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). iHeartMedia had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $843.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.26 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $7,075,000. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,265,000 after acquiring an additional 630,976 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,906,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,946,000 after acquiring an additional 118,163 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 663,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,412,000 after acquiring an additional 97,650 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Rasulo purchased 40,223 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $480,664.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,712.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 40,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $517,868.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,387.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Rasulo bought 40,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $480,664.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,712.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,841,359 shares of company stock valued at $55,960,408 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About iHeartMedia

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.