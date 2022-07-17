B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $578,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.37.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $2,255.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day moving average of $141.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

