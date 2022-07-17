Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC raised Baker Hughes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.99.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BKR opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 218.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,237,684 shares of company stock worth $2,488,942,236. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2,818.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 50,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 289,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

