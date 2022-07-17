Bank of America (BAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. Analysts expect Bank of America to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of America to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $32.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $395,481,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 10,232.5% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,043,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 3,013,662 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 29.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,800,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,311,000 after buying an additional 1,530,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.