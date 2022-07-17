Bank of America Downgrades Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Neutral

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $13.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PTEN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.35. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $145,410.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,365,323.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $145,410.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,365,323.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,786,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 543,333 shares of company stock valued at $8,934,161 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

