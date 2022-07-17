Barclays Cuts Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $86.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $106.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley cut Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.75.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $63.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.88. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

