Barclays Raises Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Price Target to GBX 2,190

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 2,140 ($25.45) to GBX 2,190 ($26.05) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($25.57) to GBX 1,750 ($20.81) in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Victrex Price Performance

Shares of VTXPF stock opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27. Victrex has a 52-week low of $19.87 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

