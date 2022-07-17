Barclays Trims Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Target Price to €60.00

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from €71.00 ($71.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Covestro from €56.00 ($56.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Covestro from €64.00 ($64.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Covestro from €72.00 ($72.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Covestro from €43.00 ($43.00) to €42.00 ($42.00) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covestro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Price Performance

Shares of Covestro stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. Covestro has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52.

Covestro Cuts Dividend

About Covestro

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.3605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.92%. Covestro’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

(Get Rating)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.