Barclays Trims Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Target Price to €60.00

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from €71.00 ($71.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Covestro from €56.00 ($56.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Covestro from €64.00 ($64.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Covestro from €72.00 ($72.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Covestro from €43.00 ($43.00) to €42.00 ($42.00) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covestro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.58.
Shares of Covestro stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. Covestro has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52.
Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.
