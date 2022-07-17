Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Basf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €68.00 ($68.00) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Basf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Basf from €64.00 ($64.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.25.

Basf Trading Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $10.42 on Thursday. Basf has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Basf Cuts Dividend

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $25.90 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Basf will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.6673 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Basf’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

