Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Trading Down 0.3%

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.13 and last traded at $38.21. Approximately 14,330 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 3,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.31.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Basic-Fit in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.53.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

