Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Trading Down 1.2%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) shares fell 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$11.00 and last traded at C$11.32. 617,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 737,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.46.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.51.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.63 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 6.1700004 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

