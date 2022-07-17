Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Short Interest Up 84.1% in June

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,751,600 shares, an increase of 84.1% from the June 15th total of 951,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,944,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Baytex Energy Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of BTEGF stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 80.01% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $531.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on BTEGF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Baytex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

