BCS Wealth Management Sells 425 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.16.

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.