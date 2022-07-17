Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,849 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $210.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.95. The company has a market cap of $399.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

