Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.25 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

