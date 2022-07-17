Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 222 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 97.6% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 5,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

MUB stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.67. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

