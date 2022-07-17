Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 5,461 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,668 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 732.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,989,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $585,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,783 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $157.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $394.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.82.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.