Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 6,077 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 460.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Nutrien by 5.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 38.7% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Nutrien Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NTR opened at $73.25 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.65.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

