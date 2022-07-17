Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 852 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

KKR stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.12.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.