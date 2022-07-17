Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,092 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.04.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $683.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $626.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $658.61. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

