Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $10.53 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $164.50 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.37.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,255.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

