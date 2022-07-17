Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 681 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.
Insider Activity at Paychex
Paychex Price Performance
NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.67. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.
Paychex Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
