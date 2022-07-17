Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 10,098 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,098 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 64,505 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT opened at $85.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.17. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

