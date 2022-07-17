Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Benesse Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BSEFY opened at $16.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. Benesse has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $23.89.
About Benesse
