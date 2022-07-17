Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.36

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.36 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 4.65 ($0.06). Beowulf Mining shares last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06), with a volume of 67,382 shares trading hands.

Beowulf Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.35. The company has a market cap of £40.75 million and a P/E ratio of -49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 8.65.

Insider Activity

In other Beowulf Mining news, insider Kurt Budge bought 590,000 shares of Beowulf Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £41,300 ($49,119.89).

About Beowulf Mining

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak magnetite iron ore deposit consists of 500 hectares located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.

See Also

