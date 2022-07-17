Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 383,561 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Berry Global Group stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.